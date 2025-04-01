Open Menu

Festivities Of Eid Continue On Second Consecutive Day

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Festivities of Eid continue on second consecutive day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr continue on the second day on Tuesday.

The people are visiting their relatives and recreational places across the northern Sindh to enjoy Eid celebrations with their loved ones.

In Sukkur, people are visiting their relatives, parks and other picnic places to enjoy normal weather.

The spots like, Benazir Family Park, Seven Sister Place, Sadhu Bela, Lab-e-Mehran, Glob Chowk and other small parks are sites of attraction for the visitors.

People from the Khairpur, Shikarpur and its adjoing areas are also visiting here along with their families and friends.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to facilitate the visitors.

People have turned Indus River and enjoyed the holidays with their friends and family. Sukkur Police has made foolproof security arrangements at all the public places to provide safety and help to the people in need and keeping flow of traffic normal.

