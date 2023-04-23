Festivities of Eid-tul-Fitr continue on second day in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :As elsewhere, the festivities of the Eid-ul-Fitr continue on the second day in the port city with zeal and religious fervor.

The faithful exchanged greetings and gifts on the holy festival, besides visiting to their hometowns, relatives, friends and loved ones to share the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr with them.

The traffic was thin on otherwise busy roads and streets in the city due to the closure of educational institutes, offices and commercial centers on account of the observance of public holidays on the second day of Eid.

Families are also thronging to amusement places like parks, playgrounds, seaview, eateries and other recreational places to enjoy the day.

Special prayers were also held in the mosques for the development, progress and prosperity of the homeland.

Ample security arrangements have been adopted by law enforcers to maintain law and order.