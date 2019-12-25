UrduPoint.com
Festivity Thick In Air Across Karachi On Quaid's 144th Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:39 PM

Festivity thick in air across Karachi on Quaid's 144th birth anniversary

Festivity could be felt thick in air since early Wednesday morning with hundreds making special prayers to mark 143th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah - an occasion that also coincides with Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Festivity could be felt thick in air since early Wednesday morning with hundreds making special prayers to mark 143th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah - an occasion that also coincides with Christmas.

It was indeed one of the particular occurrence when people with religious beliefs join each other to celebrate the day and offer special prayers to thank their Creator for his blessings across the country.

With flags hoisted on all major public buildings in the metropolis, the citizens were pleasantly surprised to witness cleanliness and special efforts made to decorate their surroundings with colorful buntings besides being adorned with replica of objects that reflected characteristics of Karachi, the commercial hub and major port city of the country.

Meanwhile, at a time when hundreds flocked towards churches scattered across the metropolis to attend mass service arranged since early morning an impressive "Change of Guard" ceremony was underway on the premises of Mausoleum of Quaid e Azam.

Smartly attired contingent of cadets from Pakistan Military academy, Kakul, assumed the guard responsibility with Major General Mohammad Ali that being the chief guest on the occasion.

The PMA contingent that also included women cadets, led by their commandant, on the occasion, laid floral wreaths and offered fateha for the father of nation.

On conclusion of the ceremony, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor of Karachi Syed Waseem Akhter offered fateha and paid glowing tributes to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

It was pledged by the leaders that despite their respective political point of view they were together for the cause of public well being and strongly uphold the principles of the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

By afternoon public in general could be witnessed arriving the site in large numbers to pay their tribute to the founder of the country - they represented all age groups and sections of society.

Another important event of the day was formal opening of Karachi's first walk in library, turned functional in the hub of city by Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shalwani.

Food outlets and bakeries that made special arrangements for the day of festivity was also registered doing roaring business since morning and were particularly thronged by youngsters, availing special deals offered for the day.

