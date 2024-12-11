FETEX-24 opens at IIUI

The Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (DECE) at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), inaugurated its annual event, FETEX’24, on Wednesday at both male and female campuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (DECE) at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), inaugurated its annual event, FETEX’24, on Wednesday at both male and female campuses.

The opening ceremony at the male campus was presided over by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, President of IIUI, while Dr. Amna Mahmood, In-Charge Female Campus, inaugurated the event at the female campus.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja emphasized the role of such events in developing technical skills and promoting innovation among students.

He noted that FETEX’24 serves as a platform for students to enhance their critical thinking and creativity in a competitive environment.

He also lauded the efforts of the Dean of FET, the organizing team, and the In-Charge of FETEX’24 for their work in providing an engaging and dynamic experience for participants.

Dr. Amna Mahmood highlighted the significance of co-curricular activities in fostering well-rounded development among students.

She emphasized the university's dedication to providing equal opportunities for male and female students to showcase their talents and engage in meaningful academic and extracurricular activities.

Key attendees included Dean FET Dr. Saeed Badshah, Director ORIC Dr. Muhammad Amir, Chairman DECE Dr. Shahid Ikram, Dr. Arooj Rashid, and senior faculty members from both campuses.

FETEX’24 offers a wide range of events, including technical challenges such as Line Robotics, Speed Wiring, PCB Designing, MATLAB Guru, and Content Creation, alongside sports competitions mini cricket, futsal, badminton, tug of war, and table tennis. Additional activities include qirat competitions, e-gaming, arm wrestling, and a project exhibition featuring innovative student projects.

A tradition spanning over a decade, FETEX remains central to the faculty's commitment to academic and extracurricular development, providing a platform for students to showcase their skills and creativity.