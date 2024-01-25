Open Menu

Feudalism Has Made Inroads In Country's Politics: Fazl

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Feudalism has made inroads in country's politics: Fazl

Jamiat-e-Ulama Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said on Thursday that feudalism had made inroads in the country's politics and barons were voted out of fear and fright

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Jamiat-e-Ulama Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said on Thursday that feudalism had made inroads in the country's politics and barons were voted out of fear and fright.

Addressing a ceremony here, he stated that his party had always voiced for the commoners as getting them rights was the real politics, besides safeguarding their lives and properties.

He claimed that the JUI-F had always stood for the rights of the downtrodden segments of the society and never raised "hollow slogans". 

Maulana Fazl maintained that his party was trying its best for keeping peace in the country and added that the economy could not be stable without tranquility.

He regretted that Pakistan's economic growth rate had gone too much down in the last three-and -a -half years. The political forces did not have any manifesto and they were battling for power only in the country, he added .

The JUI-F claimed that a part of the manifesto of his party was excerpted from the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He lambasted Israel for martyring thousands of Palestinians and Indian brutalities in IIOJK and questioned the United States and Europe for keeping mum on human rights violations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Israel Europe United States From Best

Recent Stories

Eight mobile water labs handed over to KP Govt

Eight mobile water labs handed over to KP Govt

7 minutes ago
 Kashmiris' continuous struggle will not end till t ..

Kashmiris' continuous struggle will not end till they get their desired outcome

7 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of film director Pervez Rana ob ..

Death anniversary of film director Pervez Rana observed

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani citizen, daughter die in fire incident i ..

Pakistani citizen, daughter die in fire incident in Dubai

9 minutes ago
 Election preparation in full swing, DC Islamabad u ..

Election preparation in full swing, DC Islamabad urges timely action

10 minutes ago
 India's so-called democracy & secularism world's ..

India's so-called democracy & secularism world's worst farce: AJK PM

10 minutes ago
Aim of celebrating International Education Day to ..

Aim of celebrating International Education Day to highlight role of teachers: Go ..

10 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order against trial of ex-PTI cha ..

IHC extends stay order against trial of ex-PTI chairman's marriage case

9 minutes ago
 Envoys of Portugal, Pakistan review bilateral ties

Envoys of Portugal, Pakistan review bilateral ties

9 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Salman Akram Raja's petition

LHC disposes of Salman Akram Raja's petition

9 minutes ago
 International Day of Clean Energy to be celebrated ..

International Day of Clean Energy to be celebrated on Friday

9 minutes ago
 SIFC urges stakeholders to fast-track initiatives ..

SIFC urges stakeholders to fast-track initiatives for investor-friendly environm ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan