Few Hours Left For Names Of Next CJP Under New 26th Constitutional Amendment
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2024) The few hours have been left for submission of the Names of new chief justice of Pakistan after implementation of 26th Constitutional amendment in the country.
Following the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment by the Senate and National Assembly yesterday, the amendments have officially become part of the constitution after being signed by the President.
With the implementation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the appointment of the Chief Justice would take place three days prior.
According to the reports, there are 35 hours remaining to submit names for the appointment.
The current Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is required to send three names to the constitutional committee by midnight on October 22.
Under Clause 3 of Article 175-A of the Constitution, the Chief Justice of Pakistan will send the names of three senior judges to the parliamentary committee, which would then appoint one judge from this list.
Appointment of new Chief Justice of Pakistan
After the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the senior-most judge will not automatically be chosen as Chief Justice. Instead, the Chief Justice will be selected from among three senior judges.
According to the new amendment, the decision regarding the Chief Justice's name would be made by a 12-member parliamentary committee with a two-thirds majority. The committee would forward the name to the prime minister, who will then send it to the President for approval.
According to the 26th Constitutional Amendment, if a judge among the three senior judges declines, the name of the next senior-most judge would be considered.
The term of the Chief Justice of Pakistan would be three years or until the age of retirement, which is set at 65 years.
