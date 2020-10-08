UrduPoint.com
Few Political Families Enslave Country's Entire Opposition: Shahzad Akbar

Advisor to the Prime Minister, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday lamented that the country's entire opposition parties had been enslaved by a few political families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday lamented that the country's entire opposition parties had been enslaved by a few political families.

Former Prime Minister Muahmmad Nawaz Sharif had already been declared a lier, proclaimed offender, a disqualified and convicted person by none other than the Supreme Court of Pakistan, High Court and Accountability Courts, he tweeted.

He said the legal position of Nawaz Sharif had virtually been defined by the courts and rest was fiction.

More Stories From Pakistan

