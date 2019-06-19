FFC, Alight Pakistan to work in areas of education, skills development

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) and Alight Pakistan Wednesday agreed to develop and expand a framework of mutual cooperation in areas of Education, Skill Development, Agriculture, and Economic Empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Fauji Fertilizer Company FFC ) and Alight Pakistan Wednesday agreed to develop and expand a framework of mutual cooperation in areas of Education , Skill Development, Agriculture , and Economic Empowerment.

In this regard an agreement was signed at FFC Headquarters by Alight Country Representative Dr Tariq H Cheema and FFC Company Secretary Brig (R) Ashfaq Ahmed, SI (M), in the presence of FFC Chief Executive and Managing Director, Lt Gen (R) Tariq Khan, HI(M), a press release said.

Both the organization jointly would design and execute an integrated community development plan for lesser developed areas of Pakistan.

Under the partnership Alight will ensure access to formal and non-formal education to the less developed rural communities through its flagship out-of-school children (OOSC) program funded by Education Above All Foundation (EEA).

Both the organizations also agree to build a program that responds to the needs of farmers and their communities by introducing advanced technologies in agriculture, the smart and eco-friendly management of natural resources including water and soil, and developing pathways to connect the communities with social services including health, education, microcredit, and emancipation of minors and women.

Speaking at the ceremony Lt Gen (R) Tariq Khan said "It is the need of the time that organizations from both private and development sectors combine their respective expertise to respond to the economic and environmental crisis faced by Pakistan.

Dr Tariq Cheema appreciated the proactive stance and commitment to sustainability agenda by FFC, one of the leading national conglomerates.