FFC delegation visits MNSUA to discuss collaboration in agri development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A delegation from Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) visited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan, to discuss future collaborative initiatives in agricultural development.

The delegation included Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Head of Sales, Central Zone Multan; M. Tahir Naeem, Head of Agri Services Multan; Faisal Mehmood, Head of Sales Multan; and Niaz Ahmed, Agri Services Officer.

It met Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, to explore projects related to agriculture, public-private partnerships, and new initiatives for supporting farmers and students.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the university in promoting agricultural development in the region and commended its pivotal role in advancing the sector.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana expressed his gratitude for their interest in collaborating with the university and emphasized the importance of joint efforts to address challenges faced by farmers.

He welcomed the proposal to launch initiatives combining research and practical solutions to enhance agricultural productivity.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working on future projects that aim to support farmers, improve agricultural yields, and provide training opportunities for young professionals.