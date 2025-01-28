Open Menu

FFC Delegation Visits MNSUA To Discuss Collaboration In Agri Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM

FFC delegation visits MNSUA to discuss collaboration in agri development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A delegation from Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) visited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan, to discuss future collaborative initiatives in agricultural development.

The delegation included Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Head of Sales, Central Zone Multan; M. Tahir Naeem, Head of Agri Services Multan; Faisal Mehmood, Head of Sales Multan; and Niaz Ahmed, Agri Services Officer.

It met Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, to explore projects related to agriculture, public-private partnerships, and new initiatives for supporting farmers and students.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the university in promoting agricultural development in the region and commended its pivotal role in advancing the sector.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana expressed his gratitude for their interest in collaborating with the university and emphasized the importance of joint efforts to address challenges faced by farmers.

He welcomed the proposal to launch initiatives combining research and practical solutions to enhance agricultural productivity.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working on future projects that aim to support farmers, improve agricultural yields, and provide training opportunities for young professionals.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

26 minutes ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

41 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

56 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

56 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

1 hour ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

2 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan