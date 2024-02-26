FFC inaugural ceremony held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The inaugural ceremony of the newly built Fatimid Foundation Haematological Complex at Qasimabad, Hyderabad will be held on 27th February 2024 (Tuesday).

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Former Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho will be the Chief guest on the occasion.