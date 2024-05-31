FFC Lays Foundation Stone For Water Filtration Plant In Rahim Yar Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Fuji Fertilizer Company (FFC) on Friday laid the foundation stone of a water filtration plant at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in Rahim Yar Khan.
According to APP Correspondent, the plant which will be solar-powered will be built in Faisalabad Colony, Sadqabad at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.
Resident Manager FFC, Brigadier Talat Mahmood Janjua (Retd) laid the foundation stone.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, Brigadier Talat Mahmood Janjua (Retd) said that due to the severe heatwave in most parts of Pakistan, it is essential to use water wisely.
He added that the water filtration plant will provide clean drinking water to the locals mitigating the effects of the heatwave.
