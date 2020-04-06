FFC Mirpur Mathelo starts ration distribution campaign

Following the call of government and being a responsible corporate, the Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Mirpur Mathelo has stood up to facilitate District Management Ghotki in building a 60 bed quarantine center

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Following the call of government and being a responsible corporate, the Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Mirpur Mathelo has stood up to facilitate District Management Ghotki in building a 60 bed quarantine center.

At the same time, owing to the government's decision of lock down, the company has also taken responsibility of ration distribution to help affectees in the area.

In this connection, FFC Mirpur Mathelo (MM) has already initiated stage wise ration distribution campaign worth Rs 9 million. Formulation of list of needy families for the same purpose is underway.

A single ration bag weighing 35 � 40 kg would be sufficient to meet food demands of a family for 30 � 40 days.

In the first stage, ration would be distributed amongst 200 families living in the vicinity of FFC factory. This would also include workers employed through contractors who had been working at FFC township or factory.

In addition to that, FFC MM workers who are restricted at factory premises and unable to visit their homes are being granted a supplementary allowance in addition to their salaries as compensation.