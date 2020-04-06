UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FFC Mirpur Mathelo Starts Ration Distribution Campaign

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:11 PM

FFC Mirpur Mathelo starts ration distribution campaign

Following the call of government and being a responsible corporate, the Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Mirpur Mathelo has stood up to facilitate District Management Ghotki in building a 60 bed quarantine center

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Following the call of government and being a responsible corporate, the Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Mirpur Mathelo has stood up to facilitate District Management Ghotki in building a 60 bed quarantine center.

At the same time, owing to the government's decision of lock down, the company has also taken responsibility of ration distribution to help affectees in the area.

In this connection, FFC Mirpur Mathelo (MM) has already initiated stage wise ration distribution campaign worth Rs 9 million. Formulation of list of needy families for the same purpose is underway.

A single ration bag weighing 35 � 40 kg would be sufficient to meet food demands of a family for 30 � 40 days.

In the first stage, ration would be distributed amongst 200 families living in the vicinity of FFC factory. This would also include workers employed through contractors who had been working at FFC township or factory.

In addition to that, FFC MM workers who are restricted at factory premises and unable to visit their homes are being granted a supplementary allowance in addition to their salaries as compensation.

Related Topics

Company Visit Same Ghotki Mirpur Mathelo Family Government Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

4 seconds ago

EU approves UK 50 billion pound scheme for virus-h ..

5 seconds ago

China's men's football team ends quarantine after ..

6 minutes ago

British boxing great Benn reveals coronavirus hear ..

7 seconds ago

AC city receives 23 pilgrims in Faisalabad

8 seconds ago

Govt decision to allow goods transport yields posi ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.