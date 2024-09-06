FFC organises a flag hoisting ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held in connection with the Defense Day at Sona Public school and College, Mirpur Mathelo on Friday.

Resident Manager Fauji Fertilizer Company, Colonel Shakeel Chatta, Principal Sona Public High School and College and other teachers, students and citizens participated in the event.

The national flag was hoisted on the occasion and debate competitions were held among children, A, B, and C. Prizes were distributed by RM FFC to the students of the categories.

Later, talking to the media, RM FFC and Colonel Shakeel Chatta said that on the day of September 6, 1965, people were on the forefront for the defence of the country.

He said that "those nations go ahead, whose institutions are strong, so it is incumbent upon all of us to strengthen our institutions and educational institutions."

He said that the nation was the proud Pakistan Army adding that the 6th September was a day of pride for people.

Besides, a rally was also held on the occasion of Defense Day under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Liaquat Ali Kalhoro and tributes were paid to the martyrs.