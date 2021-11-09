FFC organized seminar on 'Lucrative cultivation of wheat'.

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A Seminar was organized by Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) here on Tuesday 'Lucrative cultivation of wheat'.

Director wheat research institution Dr. Kareem Bux Leghari was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar Head of FFC farm advisory center Hyderabad Jalil Ahmed Jarwar said that FFC was providing free agricultural services to Growers. He stressed the need for usage of balanced fertilizers in order to increase per acre yield and apprised the importance of nutritional ingredients in saplings.

Regional Head FFC Qadeer Ahmed lauded the social services of FFC and supplying qualitative fertilizers to the growers. Chief guest Dr. Karim Bux Leghari expressed gratitude to FFC for organizing the seminar and emphasized upon farmers to benefit from the free analyzing facility of clay and water introduced by FFC.

A large number of growers participated in the seminar and took interest in the question and answers session and termed seminar very beneficial.

Later, a documentary film was also screened on better cultivation of wheat.