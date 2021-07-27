FFC organized seminar on paddy cultivation

A seminar was organized by Fauji Fertilizer company (FFC ) in Golarchi area of district Badin about lucrative cultivation of paddy crop to make aware farmers about the latest methods of cultivation, Director Rice Agriculture extension department Abdul Qadir Nohrio was the chief guest on the occasion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A seminar was organized by Fauji Fertilizer company (FFC ) in Golarchi area of district Badin about lucrative cultivation of paddy crop to make aware farmers about the latest methods of cultivation, Director Rice Agriculture extension department Abdul Qadir Nohrio was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, the Director Rice said that Rice cultivation was being carried out in Badin district on a vast area which has highest average paddy production in Sindh however, in order to increase production usage of latest technology was required keeping in view the shortage of water.

Speaking on the occasion Zonal Manager FFC Muhammad Ali Janjuaa said that by adopting latest cultivation methods getting bumper Rice production was need of the hour.

He said that FFC was taking efforts for the welfare of growers and ensuring supply of high standard urea to them.

He said that Rice cultivation was being carried out in Badin district on about 3 lacs acres land and average production of hybrid varieties was around 80 maunds per acre having margin of 35 % increase which could be gained through balanced use of fertilizer. Manager Farm advisory Abdul Jalil Jarwar and Regional Manager Zahoor Ahmed Khan emphasized upon farmers to take an analysis of their land and water so that nutritional requirements of crops could meet besides other related problems could be solved.

The participants farmers took interest in the question and answers session and termed the awareness seminar very beneficial. FFC officers Abdul Jalil Jarwar, Zahoor Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Irshad and Sultan Ali Azhar, Agriculture officer Golarchi Muhammad Yousuf Soomro, progressive growers Syed Daood Shah, Haji Saleh Notkani, Sohail Memon, Bashir Kharal and Miss Shabana also addressed the seminar.