UrduPoint.com

FFC Predicts 'high Flooding' In DG Khan, Eastern Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FFC predicts 'high flooding' in DG Khan, Eastern Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission on Monday predicted "very high to exceptionally high level flooding" in the hill torrents of the D.G Khan division, and rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan.

According to the report of FFC, flows from the hill torrents of D.G. Khan division may raise flow at Taunsa Barrage up to high to very high flood level from August 23 to 26 2022.

It also forecasted urban flooding in Sindh during the corresponding time.

Moreover, the report also highlighted a fresh strong monsoon activity in Sargodha, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I Khan Divisions, South Punjab and Balochistan including the upper catchments of river Indus and Kabul from August 23 to 26.

FFC advised concerned organizations to ensure all the precautionary measures and round-the-clock patrolling of river embankments and training works including irrigation and drainage network.

Related Topics

Sindh Kabul Peshawar Balochistan Punjab Flood Kohat Sargodha I Khan May August All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

21 minutes ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

1 hour ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.