FFC requests PMD, FFD to seek maximum forecast data of Eastern rivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has requested Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and FFD to seek maximum data on rains, flood flows of Indian Held Kashmir, Eastern rivers and surrounding region.

The directions have been made due to non-provision of data from India since July 1, said a report issued by FFC calling for critical measures to be taken in the wake of developing weather situation.

FFC in its report said only River Indus at Chashma Barrage and River Kabul in "Warsak – Nowshera Reach" were flowing in low flood.

With regard to prevailing weather systems, seasonal low prevails over Northern Balochistan and its trough is extending Northeastwards. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet and are likely to intensify during next 24 hours. Also Westerly wave trough earlier over Northern Afghanistan has moved further Northeastwards and lies over Northeastern Afghanistan & adjoining areas.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore & DG Khan Divisions (Punjab), Malakand & Hazara Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Eastern parts of Balochistan and upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab including eastern rivers (Ravi & Sutlej) during the next 24 hour.

During the same period, isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over upper catchment of River Indus and Faisalabad & Sargodha divisions of Punjab, and Peshawar, Kohat & DI Khan divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The FFD also predicted widespread rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity with very heavy falls at scattered places over the upper catchments of all major rivers (both Western and Eastern) besides over North-Northeastern Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provinces from July 25 to 27.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over Eastern Balochistan and D.G. Khan Division of Punjab.

Monsoon currents are also likely to affect Southern Sindh from July 28. As a result, exceptionally high flood in river Jhelum at Mangla Reservoir, high to very high flood in river Chenab besides high flood in rivers Indus and Kabul is expected.

High to very high flows in nullahs/tributaries of all rivers including Balochistan and medium to high flood situation is expected in river Ravi at Jassar including Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division (Punjab).

All concerned authorities in particular PDMAs, DDMAs, Provincial Irrigation Departments are strictly advised to remain fully alert, watch the weather and developing flood situation (Low, Medium, High, Very High & Exceptionally High) critically to ensure timely forewarning to the communities of low lying areas anticipating likely flood situation, day & night patrolling of vulnerable/critical river locations and prompt precautionary measures to avoid loss of precious human lives and damage to, private & public property including irrigation, river training and flood protection infrastructure.