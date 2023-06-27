FFC sets up Flood Communication Cell to monitor Monsoon season 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has set up Flood Communication Cell (FCC) to monitor Monsoon season 2023 round the clock with Dr Ejaz Tanveer as a focal person.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Dr Ejaz Tanveer said Federal Flood Commission was continuously working in close liaison with all national institutions, including NDMA, WASA and WAPDA to cope with any emergency situation arising out of monsoon rains.

The FCC has started its work since June 15 and would obtain weather, flood forecast, reservoir levels, water inflow and other related information from flood warning centres, he said.

He said daily weather and flood situation report would also be available on FFC's official website www.ffc.gov.pk. FFC duty official would also be available at telephone Nos 051-9244621/9244616 round the clock including Saturday and Sunday.

