Open Menu

FFC Sets Up Flood Communication Cell To Monitor Monsoon Season 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

FFC sets up Flood Communication Cell to monitor Monsoon season 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has set up Flood Communication Cell (FCC) to monitor Monsoon season 2023 round the clock with Dr Ejaz Tanveer as a focal person.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Dr Ejaz Tanveer said Federal Flood Commission was continuously working in close liaison with all national institutions, including NDMA, WASA and WAPDA to cope with any emergency situation arising out of monsoon rains.

The FCC has started its work since June 15 and would obtain weather, flood forecast, reservoir levels, water inflow and other related information from flood warning centres, he said.

He said daily weather and flood situation report would also be available on FFC's official website www.ffc.gov.pk. FFC duty official would also be available at telephone Nos 051-9244621/9244616 round the clock including Saturday and Sunday.

\395

Related Topics

Weather Flood Water WAPDA June Sunday All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Rains

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

1 hour ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

2 hours ago
Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

3 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

3 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

3 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

4 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

4 hours ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan