FFC taking concrete steps to introduce modern ways to control floods : Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Chairman Ahmed Kamal announced Sunday that the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) was taking concrete steps to introduce modern ways to control floods.

"In line with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's special focus on this area, FFC is collaborating with international experts to launch new small projects to enhance Pakistan's flood management capabilities and reduce the impact of future flood events, Ahmed Kamal added.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, he shared details of the Federal Flood Commission's (FFC) comprehensive plans to mitigate flood risks in Pakistan and highlighted several key projects, including expansion of green structures like forests and wetlands to absorb excess water and prevent soil erosion, constructing flood channels in remote areas to divert water away from populated regions, building water diversion structures to utilize excess water for agriculture, and installing small radars to enhance weather forecasting and early warning systems.

He said, "These initiatives aim to reduce flood risk, minimize damage to infrastructure, and provide sustainable solutions for water management, ultimately protecting the lives and livelihoods of Pakistani citizens."

"These radars will provide real-time data to help authorities make informed decisions during flood events."

"The FFC is working on water diversion structures that will utilize excess water for agricultural purposes. This innovative approach will not only reduce flood risk but also provide a sustainable source of water for farmers," he added.

He said, "With the coordination efforts of irrigation and forest departments, FFC aims to expand green structures, such as forests and wetlands, which play a crucial role in absorbing excess water and preventing soil erosion. This initiative will help reduce flood risk in vulnerable areas."

"The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has drafted a Flood Management Act, which has been sent to the Ministry of Law and Order for review, Chairman Ahmed Kamal announced.

The ministry has suggested that the act be shared with all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), for collaboration and input, he added.

"Once all provinces have provided their feedback and consensus is reached, the FFC will implement the act, marking a significant step towards a unified and effective flood management strategy across Pakistan," he mentioned.

"This collaborative approach will ensure a cohesive and coordinated effort to mitigate flood risks and protect the nation's resources," he added.

Chairman Ahmed Kamal also highlighted the success of the two major weather radars installed in Islamabad and Karachi after the 2022 floods.

"These state-of-the-art radars have been yielding impressive results during the current monsoon season, enabling the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) to make timely and accurate predictions," he added.

"This advanced technology has significantly enhanced Pakistan's weather forecasting capabilities, allowing for better preparedness and swift action to mitigate the impact of floods," he concluded.