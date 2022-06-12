UrduPoint.com

FFC's Sale Of DAP Witnessed Sharp Increase In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

FFC's sale of DAP witnessed sharp increase in April

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited's (FFC) sales of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), a key agricultural product, witnessed a significant increase of 106.3 percent to 95,000 tonnes in April 2022, against 46,000 tonnes recorded in the same month last year.

To note, the price of a 50 kg bag of DAP in the domestic market during April 2022 edged up by 0.

Seven percent to Rs 9,396 when compared to Rs 9,327 reported in March 2022, a monthly report of fertilizer offtake issued by the National Fertilizer Development Company (NDFC) showed.

The FFC has increased DAP prices by Rs700 per bag with effect from June 18,2022, it said, adding, "Due to steep PKR depreciation, and rising international & local freight costs, we expect another hike to the tune of Rs 300-400/bag in July-22."

Related Topics

Company Same Price Pakistani Rupee March April June Market From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

8 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

17 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

17 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

17 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.