UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FFD Forecasts "Urban Flooding" Likely In Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad From Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

FFD forecasts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted here on Sunday the "Urban Flooding" in Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad from Monday to Wednesday.

Tributaries of Rivers Ravi and Chenab alongwith Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division may also experience "Moderate Flooding" during the same 72 hours period, it further said.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with "Isolated Heavy Falls" over Punjab (Rawalpindi Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir including upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain has also been predicted over Southern Sindh, Coastal Balochistan and D.G. Khan Division during the same period.

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present there is no riverine flood situation and all main rivers are flowing normal. According to daily FFC report on Sunday, the combined water storage position at Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 7.789 MAF (57.21% of the total existing Live Storage Capacity of 13.614 MAF), which is quite healthy when compared with the corresponding value of last year i.e. 5.778 MAF.

As regards Tarbela Dam, this year there is much variance in the inflows at Tarbela owing to continuous fluctuations in temperature at Skardu.

Last year's Skardu temperature was 35º C as against today's value of 26.4 º C indicating the maximum variation of 8.6º C whereas flow variation remained maximum for July 12 i.e. 126,900 Cusecs.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan, however, yesterday upper air circulation over Arabian Sea has become insignificant.

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan with moist currents from Arabian Sea penetrating into upper parts of the Pakistan upto 5000 feet and are likely to intensify significantly during next 48 hours.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain with "Heavy Falls" at isolated places and "Very Heavy Falls" at few places is expected over Gujranawala, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan & D.I. Khan Divisions including the upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej, besides, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of Moderate Intensity with few Heavy Falls over Rawalpindi & Multan Divisions of Punjab, KP's Malakand , Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions and Northeastern Balochistan in addition to the upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the next 72 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Afghanistan Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Dam Sahiwal Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Jhelum Malakand Skardu May July Sunday All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission is UAEâ€™s contribution to e ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

2 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

3 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

3 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: UAEâ€™s fight against coronavirus pande ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.