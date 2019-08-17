UrduPoint.com
FFD Issues Flood Alert For Ravi, Chenab Nullahs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:12 PM

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of Pakistan Meteorological Department Saturday issued 'high to very high' flood alert for 10 nullahs of the rivers Ravi and Chenab during next 72 hours after prediction of moderate-heavy rainfall in the coming two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of Pakistan Meteorological Department Saturday issued 'high to very high' flood alert for 10 nullahs of the rivers Ravi and Chenab during next 72 hours after prediction of moderate-heavy rainfall in the coming two days.

"According to the latest hydro-meteorological numerals prediction models and current satellite and radar network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is being observed, which is also predicted for next 48-hour over the catchment areas of the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab," the FFD said in its advisory.

Under the scenario, the FFD said, high to very high flood level was expected in the Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg nullahs of the Ravi, and in Palku, Aik and Bhimber nullahs of the Chenab rivers.

"All the authorities concerned are alerted to take precautionary measures accordingly," the FFD.

