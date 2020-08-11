FFD predicts sharp peaks of low to medium flood in River Jhelum

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that there is a likelihood of sharp peaks of low to medium flood in River Jhelum upstream of Mangla (inflows), besides, mild flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that there is a likelihood of sharp peaks of low to medium flood in River Jhelum upstream of Mangla (inflows), besides, mild flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division in next 24 hours.

According to daily report on Tuesday, all main rivers of Indus River System (IRS) are flowing with "Normal Flow Condition" and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

Present storage of Tarbela Reservoir is 3.606 MAF (60.30 % of 5.980 MAF) and Mangla reservoir stands at an elevation of 1233.85 feet (8.15 feet below maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet).

Due to torrential rains in Khirther Hills Range, flash flooding generated in Gaj Nai from August 6-8, which had breached the Gaj Diversion Bund. The flood water has also breached the F.P Bund at five locations.Three breaches have been plugged whereas work on plugging the remaining two breaches is underway and hopefully would be completed within next 24 hours as informed by the Sindh Irrigation Department.

Similarly, due to heavy rains in certain districts of Balochistan (Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Gwadar, Pasni, Kachi and Dera Bugti), the resultant flash floods had caused severe damages and breaches in National Highways and Provincial Highways. Relief activities are also in progress in Balochistan including restoration of road sections.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern Pakistan prevails over Kashmir and adjoining areas. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea continues to penetrate into the upper parts of the Pakistan upto 5000 feet with Seasonal Low lying over North-western Balochistan.

Prevailing weather system may result into scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & LahoreDivisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & D.I. Khan Divisions) including the upper catchments of all main rivers during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over rest of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.