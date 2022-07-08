FFI-XI win 3rd All Pakistan Shuhada Police Cricket Tape Ball Tournament

(@FahadShabbir)

Faheem Friends Ashi Islamia-XI won the final match of the 3rd All Pakistan Shuhada Police Cricket Tape Ball Tournament by defeating Hanif Betni-XI by 15 runs, played at Islamia High School Ground

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Faheem Friends Ashi Islamia-XI won the final match of the 3rd All Pakistan Shuhada Police cricket Tape Ball Tournament by defeating Hanif Betni-XI by 15 runs, played at Islamia High school Ground.

FFI-XI batted first and scored 96 runs for the loss of two wickets in the stipulated seven overs.

The opponent team was restricted on 81 runs for the loss of three wickets by FFI-XI.

The chief guests were Alhamd Group, Chairman, Rashid Anwar Baloch, Chairman Union Council No. 3 and Tehsil Member Sheikh Muhammad Akmal distributed the prizes among the players.

The winning team was given a cash prize of Rs 33,000 and a trophy while the runners-up was given a cash prize of Rs 17,000 and a trophy.