UrduPoint.com

FFI-XI Win 3rd All Pakistan Shuhada Police Cricket Tape Ball Tournament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

FFI-XI win 3rd All Pakistan Shuhada Police Cricket Tape Ball Tournament

Faheem Friends Ashi Islamia-XI won the final match of the 3rd All Pakistan Shuhada Police Cricket Tape Ball Tournament by defeating Hanif Betni-XI by 15 runs, played at Islamia High School Ground

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Faheem Friends Ashi Islamia-XI won the final match of the 3rd All Pakistan Shuhada Police cricket Tape Ball Tournament by defeating Hanif Betni-XI by 15 runs, played at Islamia High school Ground.

FFI-XI batted first and scored 96 runs for the loss of two wickets in the stipulated seven overs.

The opponent team was restricted on 81 runs for the loss of three wickets by FFI-XI.

The chief guests were Alhamd Group, Chairman, Rashid Anwar Baloch, Chairman Union Council No. 3 and Tehsil Member Sheikh Muhammad Akmal distributed the prizes among the players.

The winning team was given a cash prize of Rs 33,000 and a trophy while the runners-up was given a cash prize of Rs 17,000 and a trophy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Police Rashid All

Recent Stories

Annual Inflation in Greece Hit 12.1% in June, High ..

Annual Inflation in Greece Hit 12.1% in June, Highest Since 1993 - Elstat

12 seconds ago
 Thailand Extends State of Emergency Until Septembe ..

Thailand Extends State of Emergency Until September Due to COVID-19

14 seconds ago
 DPO terms martyrs of KP Police as heroes of depart ..

DPO terms martyrs of KP Police as heroes of department

1 minute ago
 Hazara police take measures to provide foolproof s ..

Hazara police take measures to provide foolproof security on eve of Eid-ul-Azha

1 minute ago
 Police foils drugs smuggling attempt, arrested sev ..

Police foils drugs smuggling attempt, arrested seven

1 minute ago
 West Forcing Oil Exporters to Boost Oil Output, Bu ..

West Forcing Oil Exporters to Boost Oil Output, But Market Does Not Tolerate Fus ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.