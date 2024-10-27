FFP to showcase entire range at Saudi International Halal Expo 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Family Food Products, a leading Pakistani company, will showcase its entire range

of international standard products at the 3-day Saudi International Halal Expo 2024

commencing from October 28.

Prior to departure, Director Exports FFP Saifur Rehman told the media here on Sunday

that the upcoming event at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre

was a key platform for halal-certified businesses. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment

to international standards by showcasing a diverse range of food items that meet strict

halal guidelines, ensuring quality and authenticity.

The event will provide with a unique opportunity to engage with a global buyers including

distributors, retailers, and industry experts. By participating in this prestigious expo,

Pak Food Products aim to expand its reach in the international market, particularly

in the middle East, and reinforce its brand as a trusted name in halal food production.

This participation will also boost Pakistan's standing in the global halal food industry,

he added.