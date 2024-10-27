Open Menu

FFP To Showcase Entire Range At Saudi International Halal Expo 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM

FFP to showcase entire range at Saudi International Halal Expo 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Family Food Products, a leading Pakistani company, will showcase its entire range

of international standard products at the 3-day Saudi International Halal Expo 2024

commencing from October 28.

Prior to departure, Director Exports FFP Saifur Rehman told the media here on Sunday

that the upcoming event at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre

was a key platform for halal-certified businesses. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment

to international standards by showcasing a diverse range of food items that meet strict

halal guidelines, ensuring quality and authenticity.

The event will provide with a unique opportunity to engage with a global buyers including

distributors, retailers, and industry experts. By participating in this prestigious expo,

Pak Food Products aim to expand its reach in the international market, particularly

in the middle East, and reinforce its brand as a trusted name in halal food production.

This participation will also boost Pakistan's standing in the global halal food industry,

he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Riyadh Company Saudi Middle East October Sunday Market Family Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

19 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

19 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan