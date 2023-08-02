Open Menu

FG Educational Institutions Reopen After Summer Vacations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FG educational institutions reopen after Summer Vacations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The academic activities resumed at Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) as the schools and colleges reopened after summer vacation.

FGEI spokesman, Wajid Masood said summer vacations had started from June 3 whereas the Institutions have resumed operations.

He further said that FGEI had closed their institutions in connection with the summer season every year to avoid the harsh impacts of heatwaves and rising temperatures on the students.

On the other hand, private and government educational institutions have started preparations to celebrate Independence Day.

Flag hoisting ceremonies, seminars, independence walks, folksong performances, dramas on the struggle for freedom as well as photographic, painting, poetry and debate competitions have been planned.

On August 14, special prayers will be offered for the peace and prosperity of the country, while National flags will be hoisted on government and school buildings.

Besides, different functions will be organised at schools to educate students about the historic background of the Pakistan Movement.

