FG Employees To Get Special Rebate From CSD

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

FG employees to get special rebate from CSD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (C/G) will get special discount on purchasing from CSD.

According to spokesman FGEIs (C/G), Director General Federal Government Educational Institutions (C/G) Major General Muhammad Asghar has directed to facilitate employees to cope up with current financial and economic crises.

In this regard, CSD & FGEIs (C/G) Directorate Rawalpindi has recently had an agreement to extend CSD special rebate limits to regular employees of FGEIs (C/G) Directorate. Director General FGEIs (C/G) Directorate has notified that CSD has agreed to provide discount of 3% on shopping up to Rs 15000 and 5% discount on onetime shopping of Rs 15000 and above. The notification sparked a wave of joy among FG employees. Previously employees were entitled for hire purchase facility of CSD.

