Open Menu

FGCTA Commends Role Of Education Ministry For Granting Higher Time Scale

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FGCTA commends role of education ministry for granting higher time scale

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) has applauded the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training for granting higher time scale to teachers.

This decision has garnered appreciation from various quarters, highlighting the significance of recognizing educators' contributions to the education sector.

Dr. Rahima Rehman, President of the FGCTA, while talking to APP, extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Education Ministry for elevating the status of the teachers. She specifically acknowledged the pivotal role played by Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the Secretary Education, whose directive paved the way for the issuance of the notification for the promoted teachers.

Despite encountering delays in the process since the initial meeting held on January 5, 2024, Dr. Rahima emphasized that Ahmad Wani's intervention expedited the process, ensuring timely recognition for the deserving teachers.

Furthermore, Dr. Rahima expressed appreciation towards the Promotion Cell of the Ministry, led by Rashid Ahmed Marwat, a dedicated Section Officer.

She also commended the officials of the CP Section of FDE for their efforts in facilitating the process, highlighting the collaborative measures that contributed to the successful implementation of the initiative.

Professor Farha Azam, the Senior Vice President of the association, also congratulated the teachers who have been awarded the higher time scale.

He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in motivating teachers and enhancing the quality of education across ICT institutions. It is pertinent to mention here that Minister of Federal Education has approved the time scale promotion of 529 teachers of schools and colleges working under the FDE.

APP/395/

Related Topics

Education Rashid January From Government

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

1 hour ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

2 hours ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

2 hours ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

3 hours ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

3 hours ago
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

6 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

18 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan