FGCTA Commends Role Of Education Ministry For Granting Higher Time Scale
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) has applauded the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training for granting higher time scale to teachers.
This decision has garnered appreciation from various quarters, highlighting the significance of recognizing educators' contributions to the education sector.
Dr. Rahima Rehman, President of the FGCTA, while talking to APP, extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Education Ministry for elevating the status of the teachers. She specifically acknowledged the pivotal role played by Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the Secretary Education, whose directive paved the way for the issuance of the notification for the promoted teachers.
Despite encountering delays in the process since the initial meeting held on January 5, 2024, Dr. Rahima emphasized that Ahmad Wani's intervention expedited the process, ensuring timely recognition for the deserving teachers.
Furthermore, Dr. Rahima expressed appreciation towards the Promotion Cell of the Ministry, led by Rashid Ahmed Marwat, a dedicated Section Officer.
She also commended the officials of the CP Section of FDE for their efforts in facilitating the process, highlighting the collaborative measures that contributed to the successful implementation of the initiative.
Professor Farha Azam, the Senior Vice President of the association, also congratulated the teachers who have been awarded the higher time scale.
He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in motivating teachers and enhancing the quality of education across ICT institutions. It is pertinent to mention here that Minister of Federal Education has approved the time scale promotion of 529 teachers of schools and colleges working under the FDE.
