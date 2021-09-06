UrduPoint.com

FGEHA Accelerates Development Works At Different Sectors: DG

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

FGEHA accelerates development works at different sectors: DG

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rashid Monday said that the authority had accelerated construction and development works at various sectors to facilitate the allottees in shortest possible time.

In this regard the construction of a modern playground in G-13/1, a football ground in G-13/4, cricket ground in G-13 were in final stages of completion, said a news release.

Apart from this, three parks in G-13/4 are also near to completion and would be opened for general public by the end of September.

Moreover, as per Clean and Green Moon-soon Campaign, more than 5000 tree saplings have been planted in the sector G-13 & G-14/4.

An additional 6000 plants are also planned to be planted during the current week. In Sector G-14/4 various development works are in progress and have entered in the final stages of completion.

In this context carpeting of all the roads and streets has been completed. For provision of water, 80% construction work of over head tank has been completed. Similarly in G-15/3, the construction of roads is going on at a faster pace.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Water Rashid Progress Tank September All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

12 minutes ago
 21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry o ..

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Techno ..

12 minutes ago
 Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

23 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

27 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

27 minutes ago
 28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.