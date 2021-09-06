FGEHA accelerates development works at different sectors: DG

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rashid Monday said that the authority had accelerated construction and development works at various sectors to facilitate the allottees in shortest possible time.

In this regard the construction of a modern playground in G-13/1, a football ground in G-13/4, cricket ground in G-13 were in final stages of completion, said a news release.

Apart from this, three parks in G-13/4 are also near to completion and would be opened for general public by the end of September.

Moreover, as per Clean and Green Moon-soon Campaign, more than 5000 tree saplings have been planted in the sector G-13 & G-14/4.

An additional 6000 plants are also planned to be planted during the current week. In Sector G-14/4 various development works are in progress and have entered in the final stages of completion.

In this context carpeting of all the roads and streets has been completed. For provision of water, 80% construction work of over head tank has been completed. Similarly in G-15/3, the construction of roads is going on at a faster pace.