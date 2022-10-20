UrduPoint.com

FGEHA, AJK To Launch Housing Scheme In Rawalakot

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FGEHA, AJK to launch housing scheme in Rawalakot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Thursday agreed to launch a housing scheme in Rawalakot for the people of the area.

In this regard, an agreement between FGEHA and government of AJK was signed here to meet the shortage of houses for the people of the valley, said a press release.

As per agreement, the FGEHA would provide technical and managerial assistance and support in terms of planning, designing, engineering estimates, construction and supervision.

During the agreement, the government of AJK was represented by Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Secretary of Physical Planning and Housing Department, while on behalf of the FGEHA, Amara Jabeen, Director Saff.

Chief Engineer, Government Employees Housing Authority, Project Director, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and other senior officers were also present on the occasion of agreement signing ceremony.

