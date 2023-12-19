FGEHA all set to initiate new residential projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is all set to initiate new residential projects in eight major cities of the country to provide housing to government employees and the general public.

“The authority has already received several applications from land owners, companies and firms interested in the mega projects,” sources in the FGEHA told APP.

They said the applications were invited from land owners, developers, firms and eligible individuals for the supply of land for housing schemes (plots, houses and apartments) projects in major cities of the country.

The procedure for applications and selection was being followed as per Joint Venture Regulations 2020, they added.

They said the authority was planning to launch new residential projects in eight major cities of the country, including the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Other cities are Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad and Karachi.

“The new housing projects will be started for federal government employees and the general public on the basis of a joint venture,” they added.

To a question, they said that the FGEHA would complete the development work of Green Enclave-II residential project of the government employees by 2025.

“The work of the first part of the project Green Enclave-II (Commoners Sky Garden) is going on vigorously. The Housing Authority Green Enclave II-Project is a joint venture of FGEHA, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Housing and Construction, with Sky Garden to provide low-cost plots/flats to government employees,” they added.

They said the work on the first part of Green Enclave-II was progressing towards completion, which consisted of about 11,000 kanals of land, and the development work on about 2403 kanals of the first part consisting of (A, B, C, D & E) blocks of Phase-I to be completed by the end of 2025 while 20 per cent work is completed in Block D.

The road work and other facilities would also be completed soon as per promises made by the Housing Authority would be fulfilled within the stipulated time period, they added.