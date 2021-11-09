ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :With the timely intervention of the Federal Ombudsman, a government official got justice, Zardad Khan retired government employee of grade 20 the Federal Educational Institution registered his complaint with Federal Ombudsman against FGEHA's Green Enclave Islamabad.

While pleading the case Zardad Khan retired principal resident of Abbottabad said that on 29th July 2020 following the schedule of FGEHA's Green Enclave Islamabad he has deposited a sum of 2 million rupees but the society did not allot plots. The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, after receiving the complaint, issued immediate notices to the FGEHA department officials and ordered them to submit a report.

After a thorough investigation, the Federal Ombudsman in his judgment directed the FGEHA to immediately resolve the grievance and provide the plot to the complainant.

On this occasion, the complainant, retired principal Zardad Khan, while thanking the Federal Ombudsman's Office, said that with the establishment of this body, the issues of misconduct and delay in the federal institutions are resolved in the best possible way which is commendable.