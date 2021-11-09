UrduPoint.com

FGEHA Allots Plot To Retired Officer On Federal Ombudsman's Orders

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

FGEHA allots plot to retired officer on Federal Ombudsman's orders

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :With the timely intervention of the Federal Ombudsman, a government official got justice, Zardad Khan retired government employee of grade 20 the Federal Educational Institution registered his complaint with Federal Ombudsman against FGEHA's Green Enclave Islamabad.

While pleading the case Zardad Khan retired principal resident of Abbottabad said that on 29th July 2020 following the schedule of FGEHA's Green Enclave Islamabad he has deposited a sum of 2 million rupees but the society did not allot plots. The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, after receiving the complaint, issued immediate notices to the FGEHA department officials and ordered them to submit a report.

After a thorough investigation, the Federal Ombudsman in his judgment directed the FGEHA to immediately resolve the grievance and provide the plot to the complainant.

On this occasion, the complainant, retired principal Zardad Khan, while thanking the Federal Ombudsman's Office, said that with the establishment of this body, the issues of misconduct and delay in the federal institutions are resolved in the best possible way which is commendable.

Related Topics

Islamabad Abbottabad July 2020 Government Best Million Employment

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Careem appoints the new marketing director in Paki ..

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Media role sought for Measles, Rubella vaccination ..

Media role sought for Measles, Rubella vaccination drive success

10 minutes ago
 Foreign envoys eye 'small window' to end Ethiopia ..

Foreign envoys eye 'small window' to end Ethiopia war

10 minutes ago
 Singapore court delays disabled man's execution ov ..

Singapore court delays disabled man's execution over Covid

10 minutes ago
 Africa's climate crisis receiving minimal attentio ..

Africa's climate crisis receiving minimal attention at COP 26: campaigners

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.