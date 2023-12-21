Open Menu

FGEHA Authorizes Auction Of 19 Commercial Plots In G-13, G-14

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has approved the auction of 19 commercial plots in sectors G-13/3, G-14/3 and G-14/4 of the federal capital to facilitate the resident of the sectors.

“A petrol Filling Station in the Mauve area in G-13 also approved by the authority which will generate not only more revenues for the FGEHA but also attract the investors,” an official told APP.

The FGEHA has already shared the date for an open auction of various sizes of commercial plots (Class-III) in Sector G-13 and G-14 in leading newspapers, the official added.

He said in a bid to secure the future through safe investment opportunities with guaranteed profits, the open auction of various sizes of commercial plots is set to take place on December 27 and 28.

Additionally, the official said that a Petrol Filling Station plot would be auctioned on December 27 at Aura Grande, E-11,

Islamabad.

As per the details, the prime location of these plots makes them suitable for a range of purposes, including multi-use businesses, shopping centers, corporate offices, and banks.

The plots have ideal an ideal location like positioned along the Main Srinagar Highway, adjacent to Metro Stations, GT Road, & N-5, eight-minute drive from Motorway M-1 and M-2 while 12-minute distance from the New Islamabad International Airport.

Moreover, the official said the investors stand to benefit from a 10 percent rebate on advance lump-sum payments, making the opportunity even more attractive.

The reasons to consider these plots for investment include their ideal location, affordable pricing, and modern facilities, he added.

The official said the detailed terms and conditions for participation in the auction can be obtained from the relevant office, with brochures available for interested parties.

It’s important to note that both the general public and overseas Pakistanis, along with their authorized attorneys, are eligible to participate in this open auction, providing a broad spectrum of potential investors with the chance to secure prime real estate and make a sound investment for the future.

