Open Menu

FGEHA Clears Encroachments From Commercial Areas In Sectors G-13,G-14

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FGEHA clears encroachments from commercial areas in sectors G-13,G-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has cleared encroachments from the commercial areas of sectors G-13 and G-14.

FGEHA Officials told APP that the Enforcement and Vigilance Wing of the FGEHA conducted a week-long crackdown against encroachments in the commercial areas of Sectors G-13 and G-14.

During this operation, illegal constructions, stalls, and encroachments occupying public pathways and commercial spaces were removed.

Officials stated that this anti-encroachment operation was conducted from April 19 to April 23.

The operation was carried out under the vision of Director General FGEHA, Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and led by Director Enforcement and Vigilance, Colonel (R) Azhar Saeed.

The objective of this initiative was to restore order in public spaces, improve accessibility, and ensure strict compliance with building and zoning regulations.

Officials further mentioned that the confiscated goods during the operation would be auctioned.

FGEHA has urged the local business community to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations and made it clear that any future violations or encroachments will not be tolerated.

FGEHA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the lawful use of public property and providing a clean and organized environment for both residents and businesses.

/395

Recent Stories

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

31 minutes ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

46 minutes ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

46 minutes ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

1 hour ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

2 hours ago
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

4 hours ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

4 hours ago
 Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan