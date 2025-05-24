FGEHA Clears Encroachments From Commercial Areas In Sectors G-13,G-14
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has cleared encroachments from the commercial areas of sectors G-13 and G-14.
FGEHA Officials told APP that the Enforcement and Vigilance Wing of the FGEHA conducted a week-long crackdown against encroachments in the commercial areas of Sectors G-13 and G-14.
During this operation, illegal constructions, stalls, and encroachments occupying public pathways and commercial spaces were removed.
Officials stated that this anti-encroachment operation was conducted from April 19 to April 23.
The operation was carried out under the vision of Director General FGEHA, Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and led by Director Enforcement and Vigilance, Colonel (R) Azhar Saeed.
The objective of this initiative was to restore order in public spaces, improve accessibility, and ensure strict compliance with building and zoning regulations.
Officials further mentioned that the confiscated goods during the operation would be auctioned.
FGEHA has urged the local business community to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations and made it clear that any future violations or encroachments will not be tolerated.
FGEHA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the lawful use of public property and providing a clean and organized environment for both residents and businesses.
