FGEHA Continues Operation Against Illegal Encroachments
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has continued a targeted operation against illegal encroachments in the Green Belt area between Sector G-13 and G-12, as well as in G-15/3 in Islamabad.
The encroachment operation was launched in collaboration Encroachment Wing, Islamabad Police, and ICT Administration which aimed to address unauthorized constructions and encroachments in the specified areas.
During the operation, illegal structures and encroachments in the Green Belt between Sector G-13 and G-12, as well as in G-15/3, were demolished.
The FGEHA's administrative body expressed a firm commitment to continue such operations in the future to curb illegal encroachments and maintain the sanctity of designated zones.
The Housing Authority issued a stern warning to land grabbers, cautioning them to refrain from engaging in illegal activities.
It was emphasized that the FGEHA possesses the authority to take strict action against those involved in encroachments.
The crackdown on encroachments is part of the Housing Authority's ongoing efforts to ensure planned urban development and uphold the legality of residential and green spaces.
The Authority's administration conveyed a clear message to the encroachment mafia, urging compliance with legal norms and regulations. Failure to adhere to these guidelines would result in rigorous actions being taken by the Housing Authority to preserve the integrity of designated areas.
