FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring discipline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Director General of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, has taken bold and exemplary steps to ensure discipline within the organization and to curb unauthorized absences, unapproved leave, and violations of official conduct.

Four employees of the Authority — namely, Mulazzim Hussain (Assistant), Mehdi Ali (Stenotypist), Hidayat Ullah (Security Guard), and Salman Zafar (Naib Qasid) — have been terminated from service with immediate effect due to serious breaches of discipline and prolonged unauthorized absence, despite repeated warnings, said a press release on Monday.

Similarly, two other employees have been issued formal warnings and awarded minor penalty (Censure) under government rules, in order to deter them from committing any further violations of discipline.

On this occasion, the DG directed the administration to strictly ensure that unauthorized absence, negligence in duty, misconduct, or corruption by any employee will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and that strict and immediate disciplinary action must be initiated against those found guilty of such behavior.

This decisive action is not only a significant step towards establishing exemplary discipline within the organization but also sends a clear message that protection of public resources and transparency in government institutions will be ensured at all costs.

The courageous measures taken by Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal stand as practical proof that law, order, and transparency will always be upheld in the FGE Housing Authority.

It is expected that such actions will serve as a strong warning and deterrent for other employees as well, motivating them to perform their official duties with greater dedication, honesty, and commitment.

Only an institution founded on integrity, discipline, and professionalism can truly earn and maintain the trust of the public.