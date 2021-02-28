FGEHA DG inspects mega housing project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Director General Waseem Hayat Bajwa on Sunday visited the Lifestyle Residency, a project of FGEHA at Bedian Road and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

Lifestyle Residency is a project of FGEHA to give housing and accommodation facility to government employees.

He directed the contractor to enhance manpower for accelerating the pace of construction work.

Later, the DG chaired a detailed meeting with the consultants and stakeholders.

The meeting was briefed about the tower wise pace of work and design of proposed bridge at Hudiara drain and its approval from the Irrigation department. Various other technical matters related to project documentation and liaison with the SNGPL and Lesco besides option of solar energy system were came under discussion.

Project Director Tariq Shahzad briefed the DG about the various portions of the construction work. The DG said that under the vision of PM Imran Khan, the low cost housing project should be completed within stipulated time.

He said that no compromise would be made on the standard and quality of materials.

Chief Engineer Col. Retrd Imtiazul Haq Khattak, Project Dngineer Civil Muhammad Qasim, Staff Officer to theChief EngineerAzhar Hameed ,Resident Engineer Sajid Khawaja ,Chiarman of construction company WaqasKhan, Director Jawad shafi and Manager Zainul Abideen were also present in the meeting.