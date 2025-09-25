FGEHA, DHA, SCBA To Ink Tripartite Development Agreement On Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) would sign a tripartite development agreement on September 26 (Friday) for the Margalla Orchard Park Road Housing Scheme.
According to Salman Mansoor, Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, the formal signing ceremony for the development agreement concerning the joint residential project — Margalla Orchard Park Road Housing Scheme — between the FGEHA, DHA (Defence Housing Authority), and the Supreme Court Bar Association will be held at the Supreme Court Bar Association Hostel Auditorium (Legend Hotel), Islamabad.
A spokesperson for the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority informed APP that the FGEHA Executive Board had officially approved the tripartite development agreement with DHA regarding the Margalla Orchard Park Road Housing Scheme, a joint venture of FGEHA, DHA, and the Supreme Court Bar Association.
The formal signing of the agreement between FGEHA, DHA, and SCBA will take place on September 26, following the board’s approval.
After the agreement is signed, development work on the project will formally commence at full speed, and the project is expected to be completed as soon as possible.
Under this project, FGEHA aims to provide its respected allottees with a world-class, modern residential environment equipped with all contemporary facilities.
Additionally, land in the scheme has been allocated for commercial areas, parks, educational institutions, mosques, and other public amenities.
