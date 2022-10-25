FGEHA directed to resume work on Lifestyle Residency Apartments Lahore

Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Tuesday directed Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to resume and accelerate the pace of development work at Lifestyle Residency Apartments, Bedian Road, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Tuesday directed Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to resume and accelerate the pace of development work at Lifestyle Residency Apartments, Bedian Road, Lahore.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, while chairing a meeting said that quality and timely completion of Lifestyle Residency Apartments, Bedian Road, Lahore must be ensured in order to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

He instructed to re-launch the membership drive for Bedian Road project to give chance to those who couldn't avail the opportunity in the past.

To resume the construction work at the site notice has already been served to the contractor by the FGEHA. The land of Lifestyle Residency Apartments, Bedian Road, Lahore has been transferred in the name of FGEHA and 1258 No's of apartments are planned for FG Employees on approximately 75 kanals of land located adjacent to Rohi Nala Road near village Thethar Lahore. The access to the project site will be through Rohi Nala Road and a bridge will be constructed on Hudaira Drain connecting the project site.