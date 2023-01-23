FGEHA fails to allot plots in Cat-I & Cat-II amid pending litigation matters

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has not allotted plots in the first and second categories (Cat-I & Cat-II) to the employees of Constitutional bodies in Park Road Housing Scheme due to litigation matters pending in the courts and other impediments pertaining to Park Road Housing Scheme.

However, the numbers of plots as per the specifically approved quota had been reserved in the Park Road Housing Scheme for the registered members of "Constitutional Bodies/Quota," an official in the authority told APP.

He said now, the matter has been resolved and after completion of legal and codal formalities, they would be issued consent letters for allotment of plots under constitutional quota shorty.

Responding to a question, the official said the Ministry of Housing and Works in collaboration with NESPAK, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and other stakeholders formulated the Building Codes of Pakistan 2007.

He said that implementation of the building codes was under the domain of respective provincial governments and municipalities.

The official said that in the case of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was responsible for enforcing the Building Codes.

He said that no request had been received from any quarter during the last two years for technical consultation and engagement with PEC on standardization of Building Codes, standards and specifications for low-cost (affordable) housing units.

