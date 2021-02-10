FGEHA hands over 1,003 plots to allottees of G-14/2, 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has provisionally handed over as many as 1,003 plots of different categories to the allottees of the sectors G-14/2 and 3.

The FGEHA had given around 354 plots in G-14/2 and 649 plots in G-14/3 of different categories, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said about 57 allottees have taken final possession letters and 12 allottees have applied for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for approval of building plans.

The official said that only four allottees have started construction of houses in Sector G-14/2 and G-14/3.

He said the Housing Scheme Phase-IV of the FGEHA was launched in 2004 in sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 Islamabad. About 4,820 kanals of land was acquired through Land Acquisition Collection (LAC) under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 in March, 2004, he added.

He said the consent award for sub-sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 was announced in 2005 at the rate of Rs5,90,000 per kanal for total land 4,820 kanals and the infrastructure development work was taken up by the authority.

The official said the development of sub-sector G-14/4 has been completed, while 70 percent rehabilitation work has been completed and infrastructure development work of G-14/2, 3 was in progress.

The official said that overall 60 percent infrastructure development was completed and the remaining work would be completed once the issue of Built Up Properties (BUPs) was resolved for which FGEHA was striving hard.

He said that consultant was hired for sub-sector G-14/1 where the topographic survey has been completed. The award of BUPs in G-14/1, 2 was yet to be made for which survey of the BUPs was underway.

Around Rs1.889 billion has been awarded as compensation for 529 BUPs in G-14/3 by the LAC Office.

The official said that due to resistance shown by locals of G-14/1, the assessment of BUPs has been completed through Geographic Information System (GIS) technology.