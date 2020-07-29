FGEHA, Housing Department KP sing MoU for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation Authority (FGEHA) and Housing Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for execution of 'Naya Pakistan Housing Programme' to provide affordable housing to the common man.

Director General FGEHA Wasim Hayat Bajwa and Secretary Housing Department KP Dawood Khan signed the MoU in the presence of Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali, Director Coordination FGEHA Adnan Diyar and Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir.

Under the MoU, KP government would provide land for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme while the FGEHA would provide administrative and technical assistance in planning, implementation, designing, construction, engineering, supervision, sale and marketing issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General FGEHA Wasim Hayat Bajwa said the KP government would provide 36 kanal of land in Nishtarabad, district Peshawar to construct residential apartments while FGEHA would provide assistance in technical and administrative issues for completion of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

He said that in the multi-storey building, 20 storeys would be constructed, of which four would be used for commercial purposes, one for government offices while the remaining storeys were meant for residential flats.

He said that the FGEHA and Housing Department of the KP would review the plan on daily basis and present a report to the steering committee.