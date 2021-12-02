UrduPoint.com

FGEHA Introduce Digital System For Transfer Of Plots

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:53 PM

FGEHA introduce digital system for transfer of plots

In a step towards digitization, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority has developed a digital system for transfer of plots

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :In a step towards digitization, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority has developed a digital system for transfer of plots.

The Information and Technology Wing of the FGEHA introduced the system for providing better services to the allottees and residents of the FGEHA, a news release said.

The allottees would receive a SMS and photo after receiving application. The system would provide facilitation in tracking the transfer file, besides helping in scanning and saving transfer file.

Meanwhile, the FGEHA has accelerated the work on laying final layer of Asphalt Wearing Course of service roads in Sub-sector G-13/4.

