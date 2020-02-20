FGEHA introduces App for residents of Sector G-13, G-14 to register complaints

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority has introduced a mobile app for the residents of Sector G-13 and G-14 in order to solve their basic problems.This mobile app is available on A-RCP FGEH with the name of Google Play Store

Citizens can register their complaints after downloading this App and can communicate their opinion through suggestion box present in this App.Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority has formally inaugurated this App.He said the basic purpose of this App is that people can register their complaints while sitting at homes instead of waiting and facing troubles after standing in long queues.