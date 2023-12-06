Open Menu

FGEHA Invites Bids For Horticulture And Landscaping In Sectors G-13, G-14

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 07:58 PM

FGEHA invites bids for horticulture and landscaping in sectors G-13, G-14

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has invited sealed bids from reputed firms for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of horticulture and landscaping development work in sectors G-13 and G-14/4 of the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has invited sealed bids from reputed firms for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of horticulture and landscaping development work in sectors G-13 and G-14/4 of the federal capital.

“The horticulture and landscaping development work in the sectors included green belts, parks, playground and the green areas,” an official in the FGEHA told APP here.

About the conditions, he said the firms should be eligible to handle the work and to have valid registration with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in relevant fields of specialization along with valid income tax registration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The official said the detail of tender notice can be seen on the FGEHA website www.fgeha.gov.pk and PPRA website www.ppra.org.pk while the valid PEC registration in category C-5 and above along with relevant codes CE-09 CE-10 (v).

He said the Single Stage Two Envelope (SSTE) Bidding Procedure would be adopted and the envelopes containing technical information of bids must be clearly marked as 'Technical Bid', and the envelopes containing the bid price must be clearly marked as 'Financial Bid'.

The official said the envelopes of financial bids must be accompanied with minimum three percent of bid amount as bid security in shape of deposit at call in favor of Deputy Director (DD) Maintenance FGEHA in Islamabad.

It should have an undertaking in technical bid that security is sealed with the envelope of financial bid issued from any scheduled local bank (Islamabad / Rawalpindi only) against firm’s account.

He said, "The interested firms and bidders may purchase the bidding documents upto December 18 during working hours."

The official said, "The bidding documents can be obtained through draft and pay order Rs 10,000 non-refundable against written request along with attested copies of NTN Certificate, valid Professional Tax Certificate for the year 2023."

He said, "The envelopes of financial bids of the bidders who fail to qualify technically shall be returned unopened."

The decision of FGEHA would be final and binding on all the bidders.

The FGEHA would not entertain any claim whatsoever for cost incurred by the bidders for preparation and submission of the bids. The envelops of Financial Bids of only responsive and technically qualified firms would be opened in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives at date and time to be determined and communicated later.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bank Pakistan Engineering Council Rawalpindi Price May December FBR All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's ..

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's cricket

7 minutes ago
 Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

7 minutes ago
 The University of the Punjab (PU), University of N ..

The University of the Punjab (PU), University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada sign ..

7 minutes ago
 SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant paymen ..

SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant payment service

7 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

1 hour ago
 Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

7 minutes ago
Nation should have no doubt about general election ..

Nation should have no doubt about general elections on Feb 8: Caretaker Prime Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU ..

COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU for strengthening scientific ..

7 minutes ago
 Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate ..

Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate change

7 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

7 minutes ago
 Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horr ..

Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horror': UN

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan