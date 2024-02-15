Open Menu

FGEHA Launches Anti-encroachment Operation In G-12, G-15

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

FGEHA launches anti-encroachment operation in G-12, G-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) carried out a targeted operation against illegal encroachments in the Green Belt and Mauve area of Sector G-12, as well as in G-15/3 in Islamabad.

Collaborating with the Deputy Commissioner, Encroachment Wing, Islamabad Police, and ICT Administration, the operation aimed to address unauthorized constructions and encroachments in the specified areas.

During the operation, illegal structures and encroachments in the Green Belt between Sector G-12, as well as in G-15/3, were demolished.

The FGEHA’s administrative body expressed a firm commitment to continue such operations in the future to curb illegal encroachments and maintain the sanctity of designated zones.

The authority issued a stern warning to land grabbers, cautioning them to refrain from engaging in illegal activities.

It was emphasized that the FGEHA possesses the authority to take strict action against those involved in encroachments.

The crackdown on encroachments is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to ensure planned urban development and uphold the legality of residential and green spaces.

The FGEHA’s administration conveyed a clear message to the encroachment mafia, urging compliance with legal norms and regulations.

