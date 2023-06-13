FGEHA launches "Law Portal" for digitalization and automation

In a significant move towards digitalization and automation, Tariq Rashid, Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, inaugurated the "Law Portal," a web-based application portal aimed at digitizing the records of Law Wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :In a significant move towards digitalization and automation, Tariq Rashid, Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, inaugurated the "Law Portal," a web-based application portal aimed at digitizing the records of Law Wing.

This portal will provide crucial information, lawyers' comments, and relevant orders for legal proceedings, while also granting access to the panel of lawyers in the department.

These measures are expected to enhance efficiency, minimize delays in litigation, and facilitate the management of pending cases on a daily basis.

The Housing Authority is also actively working on digitizing other departments, with their official launch anticipated in the near future. The portal, complying with government directives, is securely hosted on the platform of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and can be accessed via mobile, laptop, or desktop at www.mis.fgeha.gov.pk.

The remarkable performance of officers, including Director IT, Asad Naeem Khan, Director Law, Basit Khan, and others, has been duly recognized and praised by the Director General, who presented them with commendation documents