FGEHA Launches Operations Against Illegal Construction In G-12
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has launched an encroachment operations against illegal construction in the Mauve Area of G-12.
The operation was launched on the direction of the Director General FGEHA.
The Enforcement Wing of the Authority headed by the Director (Enforcement) along with the Deputy Director, Assistant Directors and their team were directed to monitor new illegal constructions and encroachments by local people and land grabbers in Mauve Area sector G-12.
During the operation the seven illegal constructions were demolished, said an official source.
The Authority warned that no more illegal constructions should be done in future, otherwise FGEHA will take further action.
Director General Housing Authority said that it has been reiterated that any illegal constructions will be removed immediately.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanliness work in 325 villages in progress2 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Hindu community on Holi2 minutes ago
-
Human Rights activist for improving physical, mental health of PWDs22 minutes ago
-
Govt district schools facing shortage of 3500 teachers42 minutes ago
-
Trend of iftar parties witnesses rise in second Ashra of Ramazan42 minutes ago
-
UN and UNSC play crucial role in promoting peace, resolving disputes52 minutes ago
-
Firing incident kill 6 persons, other six critically injured52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders52 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people struggling for UN-pledged right to self-determination52 minutes ago
-
Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Budgam52 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 kg of adulterated tea1 hour ago
-
One mln saplings to be planted in Rwp district under spring plantation drive 20241 hour ago