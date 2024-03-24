FGEHA launches operations against illegal construction in G-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has launched an encroachment operations against illegal construction in the Mauve Area of G-12.

The operation was launched on the direction of the Director General FGEHA.

The Enforcement Wing of the Authority headed by the Director (Enforcement) along with the Deputy Director, Assistant Directors and their team were directed to monitor new illegal constructions and encroachments by local people and land grabbers in Mauve Area sector G-12.

During the operation the seven illegal constructions were demolished, said an official source.

The Authority warned that no more illegal constructions should be done in future, otherwise FGEHA will take further action.

Director General Housing Authority said that it has been reiterated that any illegal constructions will be removed immediately.