FGEHA Not Paid Any Compensation To Affecttees In Sector G-12, F-12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) has not paid any compensation of land to any affecttees in sectors G-12 and F-12 of the federal capital.

“However, the compensation will be made to the affecttees as per laid down criteria by the FGEHA,” an official in the authority told APP.

He said the FGEHA has opened the registration for allotment of plots to general public in sectors G-12 and F-12 in the federal capital in August 2023.

The award of land in sectors F-12 and G-12 was announced by the Deputy Commissioner of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on June 1985 and April 1985 respectively under section 25 of CDA Ordinance 1960, an official told APP.

Since, he said there is no provision for de-notification the award once announced. Neither is there any provision in the Land Acquisition Act 1894, which allowed for setting aside of an award.

Accordingly, he said the Judgment of Land Award was passed by DC, FGEHA on April 2021 after addressing the court orders and other relevant issues.

The rate for an award issued is Rs. 62,90,000+ 15% compulsory land acquisition charges (Total Rs. 72,33,500/-).

Thereafter, a summary with the following proposal for amendment in award was placed for approval from the Federal Cabinet: “Entire record of Sectors G-12 & F-12 along with award issued in 1985 are withdrawn from CDA and assigned to FGEHA for decision of compensation, as per direction of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench and incorporation of modalities as decided by Cabinet Committee”.

He said the proposal for amendment was approved by the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on December 2021. Thereafter, the CDA handed over the said land to the FGE housing Authority.

To a question, the official said that the Katchi abadi known as Mehar Abadi consisting of houses, shops and markets have been established and constructed on the said land.

The official said the Katchi abadi was not raised after handing over the said sectors to FGEHA and the authority has taken several steps to stop encroachment.

