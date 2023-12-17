FGEHA not paid any compensation to affecttees in sector G-12, F-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) has not paid any compensation for land to any affected parties in sectors G-12 and F-12 of the federal capital.

“However, the compensation will be made to the affected parties as per the criteria laid down by the FGEHA,” an official in the authority told APP.

He said the FGEHA has opened registration for allotment of plots to the general public in sectors G-12 and F-12 in the federal capital in August 2023.

The award of land in sectors F-12 and G-12 was announced by the Deputy Commissioner of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in June 1985 and April 1985, respectively, under Section 25 of the CDA Ordinance 1960, an official told APP.

He said there is no provision for de-notifying the award once it is announced, nor is there any provision in the Land Acquisition Act of 1894 that allows for setting aside an award.

Accordingly, he said the Judgment of Land Award was passed by DC, FGEHA, on April 20, 2021, after addressing the court orders and other relevant issues.

The rate for an award issued is Rs. 62,90,000+ 15% compulsory land acquisition charges (total Rs. 72,33,500/-).

Thereafter, a summary with the following proposal for amendment in the award was placed for approval from the Federal Cabinet: "The entire record of Sectors G-12 and F-12, along with the award issued in 1985, are withdrawn from CDA and assigned to FGEHA for the decision of compensation, as per the direction of the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, and incorporation of modalities as decided by the Cabinet Committee."

He said the proposal for amendment was approved by the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held in December 2021. Thereafter, the CDA handed over the said land to the FGE Housing Authority.

To a question, the official said that the Katchi Abadi, known as Mehar Abadi, consisting of houses, shops, and markets, has been established and constructed on the said land. The official said the Katchi Abadi was not raised after handing over the said sectors to FGEHA, and the authority has taken several steps to stop encroachment.